Motorists are being advised to expect delays during a £450,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on B39 Seven Mile Straight, Antrim.

The resurfacing scheme, which is set to start on Monday (October 21), will extend to 1.0 kilometre along the Seven Mile Straight from number 94 Seven Mile Straight junction to the Ballysculty Road.

Commenting on the project, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA said: “This is a substantial investment for the Antrim area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Diversions will be in place during the programme of works. (Pic: Contributed).

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Antrim area.

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by Monday, November 8. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement weekday lane closures from Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25 from 8am to 6pm with traffic lights in operation.

"From October 28 to November 8, it will be necessary to implement a road closure to facilitate the resurfacing works. The road will be closed to traffic from 8am to 6pm on weekdays only, with the exception of Saturday, November 2 where a road closure will be in place between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

"During the times of the road closures, diversionary routes will be signed as follows: A52 Belfast Rd, A26 Tully Rd and A26 Oldstone Rd and vice versa.

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Monday, November 8, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”