Appeal: cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving a lorry at Glenshane Road near Maghera

By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information on a collision between a lorry and a cyclist on the Glenshane Road in Maghera on Thursday afternoon.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance following the collision near the Lurganagoose Road at around 12.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 653 05/09/24.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Crash: Glenshane Road at Maghera now fully reopened after road traffic collision
Glenshane Road junction with Lurganagoose Road, Maghera. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
Glenshane Road junction with Lurganagoose Road, Maghera. Credit: Google

Witnesses can also make a report by visiting the PSNI website, or at Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.

The road was partially closed while emergency services dealt with the situation, but later reopened to traffic.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice