Appeal: cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving a lorry at Glenshane Road near Maghera
Police are appealing for information on a collision between a lorry and a cyclist on the Glenshane Road in Maghera on Thursday afternoon.
The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance following the collision near the Lurganagoose Road at around 12.30pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 653 05/09/24.”
Witnesses can also make a report by visiting the PSNI website, or at Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.
The road was partially closed while emergency services dealt with the situation, but later reopened to traffic.