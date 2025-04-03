Appeal for information after three-vehicle collision on Newtownabbey's Shore Road

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Police have made an appeal for information following a three-vehicle collision in Newtownabbey.

The incident happened in the Shore Road area on Monday, March, 31.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 3), Sergeant Knox said: "The collision which involved three vehicles, was reported to us at approximately 9.20pm.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, also attended, however no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
"We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what occurred, or has relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage which may assist the investigation, to get in touch by calling us on 101, quoting reference 1926 of 31/03/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

