Ballyclare relief road: name approved for phase two

The second phase of the new Ballyclare link road will also be named Jubilee Road, councillors have agreed.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 6:36pm

The name was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee on Monday evening.

Phase one was named Jubilee Road and links Templepatrick and Doagh Roads. Phase two is a continuation of the road linking Doagh and Rashee Roads.

Last January, the Ballyclare district councillors rejected the three names proposed by the developer – Ollar Link, Ollar Pass and Six Mile Pass – in favour of Jubilee Road to “reflect the council’s recognition of Her Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee year”.

Former Mayor Billy Webb, Ciaran Murdock and Paul O’Rourke at the opening of the first section of the Ballyclare relief road in 2021.

The first phase of Ballyclare’s long-awaited relief road was officially opened in December 2021.

The developer proposed that the name for the new section of road, which has since been completed, would be Jubilee Road.

New Development

A new name has also been agreed for a 150 home development adjacent to Rashee Road in Ballyclare after the proposed names of Paper Mill, Mill Heights and Milltown Green were rejected.

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown proposed the suggestions were returned to the developer for reconsideration.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough councillors have now agreed it should be named Mossfield in recognition of a moss-gathering tradition in the area.

Meanwhile, Upton Hall was agreed as the name for a residential development of 44 detached and semi-detached houses at Antrim Road, Templepatrick.

Captain Henry Upton purchased the castle in 1625 which is located opposite the site of the development.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

