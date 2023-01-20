The final section of the Ballyclare Relief Road has officially opened today (Friday) following significant investment from regeneration and property development company, Neptune Group.

Neptune Group has invested £13 million in this infrastructure project, which in addition to delivering much needed improvements to the road network, will also see the creation of over 1,100 high quality, family homes in the area.

Following the completion of construction works, representatives from Neptune Group were joined by local elected representatives to mark the official opening of the road.

Shane Cooke, Property Director of Neptune Group, said: “Neptune Group has been focussed on ensuring delivery of this major, privately funded infrastructure project since purchasing the land in 2015.

Shane Cooke (Property Director) and Eamonn Burns (Construction Director of Neptune Group), are joined by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, to officially open the Ballyclare Relief Road

"The opening of this final section of the Ballyclare Relief Road completes our £13 million investment in this project and will provide significant benefits to local residents in addition to the creation of exciting commercial opportunities which will further accelerate the revitalisation of this historic market town.

"We appreciate the support of the community and elected representatives throughout the process, many of whom have been campaigning for this road since the 1980s.”

The road was opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, who said: “It was a proud moment to officially open the Ballyclare Relief Road, which has been needed for many years.

"This new road will not only relieve traffic congestion in and around Ballyclare town centre, but will also improve the commute time for our residents and those travelling in the area.

"I also welcome the opportunity to further expand on the new home and business potential that the completion of this road will bring.

"Our thanks go to the local community and elected members who have campaigned for this new road over the years, and to the Neptune Group for their commitment to delivering this road which will benefit so many people across the borough.”

Welcoming the opening of the carriageway, Independent Ballyclare Cllr Michael Stewart said: “The delivery of this crucial infrastructure by Neptune Group will be greatly welcomed by the people of Ballyclare and our local businesses.

