Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alliance MLA John Blair raised the issue with the recently appointed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and asked whether the road, located on the north side of the market town, was to be resurfaced.

Posting on social media after highlighting the issue at the Assembly, the South Antrim representative stated: “Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, needs resurfaced urgently. I have asked the Minister of Infrastructure for an update on his Department’s plans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Blair explained: “Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare is one of the worst road conditions I have seen in many years and it has been in this condition for years. The impact this has on the local community cannot be understated.

Some of the potholes on the Ballycorr Road in Ballyclare. (Pic: Victoria Rose Stewart).

“The problem extends beyond mere inconvenience and financial pressure of the Department. Potholes aren't just the by-product of crumbling infrastructure; they signify a systemic failure to prioritise community well-being.

"Residents and local drivers deserve better. They should have roads that are safe to travel, infrastructure that supports growth, and a responsive Government that listens to their concerns and takes action to address them. I will carry on raising the state of the road network across South Antrim during this mandate so that the public have fit for purpose roads they are entitled to,” he said.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has acknowledged that the road would benefit from a resurfacing scheme, but has indicated that this is subject to the completion of housing developments in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Department said: “We experienced the wettest October in over 153 years of records which caused damage to some roads across all roads divisions, and we have been progressing repairs as quickly as possible subject to available resources.

"The Department has been operating in a challenging budgetary position for some time and this has had an impact on road maintenance activities and the overall condition of the road network. In compliance with the Departmental Limited-Service policy for road maintenance, only the highest priority defects are currently being repaired and unfortunately some defects will not be repaired until they meet the required intervention level.

“However, in addition to the £1 million announced by the Minister, the Department has recently received an extra £16m capital allocation from the Finance Minister, part of which will be used for repairs to roads which are in the most need.”

The spokesperson added: "Officials are aware of the potholes on the Ballycorr Road and regular inspections of the road network, including in the Ballyclare area, are continuing and defects which meet the Limited-Service intervention level will be taken forward for repair.

Advertisement

Advertisement