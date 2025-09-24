A £700,000 resurfacing scheme along the A2 Coast Road, through Ballygally, is due to take 10 weeks to complete.

The scheme, which commenced this week, includes approximately 2km of carriageway resurfacing along with the replacing of kerbs and footway.

Motorists have been warned that lane and road closures are necessary as a result of the roadworks, and to expect delays.

The Department for Infrastructure said it is necessary to implement a lane closure from the start of the works for approximately six weeks to complete the footway works, followed by a full road closure, from 8.30 am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, for approximately four weeks to complete the carriageway works.

A resurfacing scheme has started on the Coast Road through Ballygally. Picture: Google

During the times of the road closure diversionary routes will be signed as follows:

Traffic travelling south towards Larne will be diverted via Drumnagreagh Road, Ballymullock Road, Drumahoe Road and A8 Ballymena Road.

Traffic travelling north towards Carnlough will be diverted via Branch Road, Old Glenarm Road, Croft Road, Ballymullock Road and Drumnagreagh Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the work as a “substantial investment for the Ballygally area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

She said: "The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road and footway network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are due to be substantially complete by Wednesday, November 28.