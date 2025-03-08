Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways in Ballymena and the surrounding area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crankill Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Kildowney Road to the Crankill Road on-slip on Monday, March 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for 12C mobile works for road sweeping for Road Service. 12C assessment is being conducted on a working site.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from the junction with A2 Bay Road to 100m southwest of the junction with A2 Bay Road on Friday, March 14 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Frys Road to Larne Road Link until Monday, March 17 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for storm drain replacement.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Dunsilly Roundabout to Ballee Roundabout from Tuesday, March 11 at 11:00pm until Thursday, March 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for urgent carriageway patching to repair defects.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballee Road East, M2, Larne Road, Liminary Road, Station Road, Main Street, Fernisky Road, Steeple Road, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road. Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Parkway, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from the A26 to Thomas Street from Monday, March 10 at 9:30am until Tuesday, March 11 at 3:00pm.

The closure is required for tree works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Byrestown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Liminary Road to the junction with Tully Road on Wednesday, March 12 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Liminary Road, Kilgad Road, Tully Road, and Byrestown Road. Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Glenravel and Lisnamanny Road to 40m south of the junction of Glenravel and Lisnamanny Road on Tuesday, March 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Queen Street, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from the Paradise Avenue and Queen Street Ballymena junction to 172 Queen Street Ballymena from Monday, March 10 at 7:00am until Friday, March 14 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works at Queen Street outside the proposed new Home Bargains store.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with alternative routes via (option 1) Wakehurst Road, Larne Road, Larne Street, and Gilmore Street or (option 2) Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, and Wakehurst Road. Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.