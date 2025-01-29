Ballymena Road: closure at Dunsilly due to overturned lorry

By Helena McManus
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:16 BST
The Ballymena Road in Antrim is closed in both directions at the Dunsilly Roundabout off slip due to an overturned lorry.

Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route.

