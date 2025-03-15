Ballymena roadworks: lane and road closures to be aware of this week
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballynulto Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Rathkeel Road to Church Road until Wednesday, March 19 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Rathkeel Road, Moorfields Road, and Church Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be an overnight road closure from the junction with the Larne Road roundabout to the junction with the A26 Crankill Road from Saturday, March 22 at 11:00pm until Sunday, March 23 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via (diversion 1) Ballee Road East, Larne Road, Larne Road Link, North Road, Parkway, Ballymoney Road, Grove Roundabout, and Crankill Road, or (diversion 2) Crankill Road, Ballymoney Road, Grove Roundabout, Parkway, North Road, George Street, Linenhall Street, Larne Road, and Larne Road Link.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from the A26 Larne Road roundabout to the M2 from Tuesday, March 18 at 7:00am until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for a civil engineering and carriageway resurfacing scheme.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Larne Road, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Larne Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the A26 Larne Road Link to A26 Moorfields Road from Tuesday, March 18 at 9:30am until Friday, April 4 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to facilitate road works on the off slip towards Coleraine from Larne Road roundabout.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Frys Road to Larne Road Link until Monday, March 17 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for storm drain replacement.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Railway Street, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the junction with Waveney Road to the junction of Henry Street on Sunday, March 23 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water surveying.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.