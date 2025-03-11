A £280,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the M2 Ballymena bypass off slip and on slip, to and from the Larne Road roundabout, will commence on Tuesday, March 18.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from the M2 to the Larne Road roundabout and from the Larne Road Roundabout to the M2 - approximately 600m in length.

Announcing the scheme, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment for an important part of the strategic road network will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement continuous road closures from Tuesday, March 18 2025 until Friday, April 4 2025 to facilitate the resurfacing works.

During the times of the road closures, diversionary routes will be signed as follows:

- M2 slips closure diversions via A26 Ballee Road East and A26 Ballee roundabout.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 4 2025; however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.