Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Grange Road, Parkgate

There will be a road closure from the junction with B59 Ballymena Road to the junction with Hollybank Road on Thursday, November 14 from 9:00am-5:00pm.

A number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

It is required for NIE overhead line work and a diversion will be in place via Grange Road, Ballymena Road, Main Street, and The Burn Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Frys Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Dunfane Park to Beechgrove will operate continuously starting Monday, November 11 at 8:00am until Friday, November 22 at 4:00pm.

Work is being carried out by NI Water for a sewer connection.

Traffic controls will be in place with delays of up to five minutes.

Trostan Avenue, Ballymena

A lane closure from Tardee Gardens to Meeting House Lane will be in place on Sunday, November 17 from 9:30am until 4:30pm due to tree cutting work being carried out by Glendale Tree Services.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes.

Thomas Street, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Market Road to Glendun Drive on Monday, November 11 from 9:30am – 4:30pm due to tree works by Greentown Co for the Department for Infrastructure (DFI).﻿

A diversion will operate via Thomas Street, Parkway, Ballymoney Road, Circular Road, and Doury Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Tully Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Moorfields Road to Byrestown Road will operate on Friday, November 15 from 9:30am – 4:30pm to facilitate fibre installation by Fibrus at No.58 Tully Road.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes.

Grove Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road Roundabout will continue to operate daily until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

It is to facilitate a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path by the DFI Roads contractor.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of between five and 15 minutes.

Doury Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Murob Park to Windsor Walk will be in place on Tuesday, November 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It will facilitate tree works for DFI by Greentown Co.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Bay Road, Carnlough

A lane closure from Drumalla Park to Ballymena Road will operate from Monday, November 11 at 9:30am until Wednesday, November 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a new water connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes.

Dunminning Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from the Ballywatermoy Road junction to 300m northeast of the Ballywatermoy Road junction will be in place on Wednesday, November 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NIE for overhead line works.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Waring Street, Ballymena

A lane closure will operate continuously until Tuesday, November 12 at 6:30pm for temporary holds of traffic to facilitate filming by C O'Neill Events Solutions.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.