Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Fenaghy Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Galgorm Industrial Estate to Fenaghy Heights from Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30am until Sunday, December 8 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to facilitate works on a mobile mast with work being carried out by TekTon services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Broadway Avenue - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from No.1-3 Broadway Avenue on Wednesday, December 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It is required for installing a new gas connection on the right side of house number 155 Church Street, with work being carried out by Firmus Energy.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Woodgreen Road - Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Shankbridge Road to a point 100m west of Shankbridge Road from Monday, December 2 at 9:30am until Tuesday, December 3 at 4:30pm. Mon, 25 The closure is required for full-service water connection (8m excavation). by NI Water.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Portglenone Road - Portglenone

There will be a road closure from 50m North of No.101 Old Portglenone Road to 50m South of No.101 Old Portglenone Road on Thursday, December 5 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It is required for BT Openreach cabling repairs.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via The Diamond, Portglenone Road, Ballybafie Road, Ballymena Road, Finlaystown Road, and Garvaghy Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Finlaystown Road - Portglenone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Ballymena Road to Tully Road on Wednesday, December 4 from 9:30am until 3:30pm.

The road closure is required for tree cutting work by M Large Tree Services.

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Ballymena Road, Cullybackey Road, Garvaghy Road, and Finlaystown Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Connor Road - Parkgate

There will be a road closure from Tardee Road to Browndod Road on Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00am until Thursday, December 5 at 6:00pm.

The road closure is required for DFI patching works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Connor Road, Main Street, The Burn Road, Main Street, Ballymena Road, Doagh Road, Carancome Road, and Parkgate Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Duneany Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killagan Road to Killycowan Lane on Wednesday, December 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Fibrus to facilitate a new connection for a customer.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Woodside Road - Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Bog Road to Raceview Road on Friday, December 6 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It is required by Fibrus for fibre installation for No.23 Woodside Road.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Ballymoney Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from outside No.15 from Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30am until Friday, December 6 at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is required for installing a gas connection with work being carried out by Firmus Energy.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 100m North of No.251 Galgorm Road to 100m South of No.251 Galgorm Road on Monday, December 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It is required for frame and cover repairs by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carclinty Road - Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from the Duneoin Road junction to the Killycowan Road Junction on Wednesday, December 4 from 9:00am until 5pm.

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting; there will be local access.

A diversion will operate via Carclinty Road, Duneoin Road, Dunminning Road, and Killycowan Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Fenaghy Road - Cullybackey

There will be a lane closure from 75m South of the junction with Ballymena Road to 200m South of the junction with Ballymena Road on Monday, December 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Springfarm Road - Antrim

There will be a continuous one way closure from A26 Ballymena Road to The Meadow Antrim until Friday, December 20 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for cable laying works for Antrim Solar Farm.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Springfarm Road, The Meadow, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Gortnageeragh Road - Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from land to the North east of 9 to across road to grass verge from Monday, December 2 at 9:30am until Friday, December 6 at 4:30pm.

It is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Grove Road - Ballymena

A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road roundabout will be operating until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is required for a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.