Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Fenaghy Road - Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Corbally Road to Ballymena Road on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30am-4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to No.115 Fenaghy Road Ballymena by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Lisles Hill Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Killycarn Road to Lough Road on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30am-4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to 3 Lisles Hill Road by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Gortnageeragh Road - Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Glenravel Road junction to the Glens Brae Road junction on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:00am-5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line works. There will be local access.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Gortnageeragh Road, Glenravel Road, and Glens Brae Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Glenhugh Road - Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Link Road to Lismurn Park from Wednesday, December 11 at 9:30am until Thursday, December 12 at 4:30pm.
The lane closure is required for telecoms works by Ancore.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Grove Road, Ballymena
A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road roundabout will be operating until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.
It is required for a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
Springfarm Road - Antrim
There will be a continuous one way closure from A26 Ballymena Road to The Meadow Antrim until Friday, December 20 at 6:00pm to facilitate cable laying works for Antrim Solar Farm.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Springfarm Road, The Meadow, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.