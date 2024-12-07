Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Fenaghy Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Corbally Road to Ballymena Road on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

The closure is required for fibre installation to No.115 Fenaghy Road Ballymena by BT Openreach.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Lisles Hill Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killycarn Road to Lough Road on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to 3 Lisles Hill Road by BT Openreach.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Gortnageeragh Road - Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Glenravel Road junction to the Glens Brae Road junction on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:00am-5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿ There will be local access.

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Gortnageeragh Road, Glenravel Road, and Glens Brae Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenhugh Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Link Road to Lismurn Park from Wednesday, December 11 at 9:30am until Thursday, December 12 at 4:30pm.

The lane closure is required for telecoms works by Ancore.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Grove Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road roundabout will be operating until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

It is required for a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Springfarm Road - Antrim

There will be a continuous one way closure from A26 Ballymena Road to The Meadow Antrim until Friday, December 20 at 6:00pm to facilitate cable laying works for Antrim Solar Farm.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Springfarm Road, The Meadow, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.