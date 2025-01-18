Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Parkgate Road, Kells
There will be a road closure from the junction with Lislunnan Road to 1.8km south of the junction with Lislunnan Road on Monday, January 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a pole.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Parkgate Road, Connor Road, Main Street, The Burn Road, Main Street, Ballymena Road, Doagh Road, Carncome Road, and Main Street.
The work is being carried out by BT Openreach with an estimated delay of up to 5 minutes.
Orkney Drive, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from Crebilly Road to Shetland Gardens from Monday, January 20 at 9:30am until Friday, February 7 Feb at 4:30pm.
The road closure is required for new storm and foul sewers for a nearby development.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Orkney Drive and Shetland Gardens.
The work is being carried out by NI Water with an estimated delay of up to 5 minutes.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Lisnamanny Road to Glens Brae Road on Wednesday, January 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by Fibrus for fibre installation for No.87 Glenravel Road.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from the Bay Road junction to 100m southwest of the Bay Road junction on Monday, January 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIE lifting plant from the substation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Queen Street, Ballymena
There will be a continuous one-way closure from Gilmore Street to Railway Street from Sunday, January 19 at 8:00am until Friday, January 31 at 3:00pm.
The closure is required for repair to a gravity sewer and relay pipe work
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Queen Street, Bridge Street, North Road, George Street, Linenhall Street, and Larne Road, with estimated delays of up to 5 minutes.
