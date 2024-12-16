Translink staff at Ballymoney Rail are celebrating scooping Platinum Status in the 2024 SPIRIT of Translink Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, run in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB), saw 36 Translink Bus and Rail facilities taking part with the aim of promoting a safe and pleasant environment for both customers and employees, whilst ensuring Translink upholds its environmental-responsibility focus.

In total 14 of the participating facilities achieved Platinum status – the highest available – 17 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving public recognition to staff who have gone above and beyond in creating a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.

Ballymoney Rail receiving Platinum SPIRIT Award from Translink’s ESG Manager, Chris Allen and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Field Officer, Anna Green. CREDIT TRANSLINK

Assessed by KNIB, each facility is judged across a set of key criteria examining key areas including resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.

The assessment noted that Ballymoney has demonstrated the Translink SPIRIT in action by improving the overall experience of the station as well as its biodiversity by choosing planting methods in and around their station which caters to pollinating insects.

Each facility which participates in the Spirit Awards has an appointed Spirit Ambassador who works hard to deliver initiatives and projects throughout the year relating to safety culture, biodiversity, health and wellbeing, and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Spirit Award Assessment, it was noted that Ballymoney Rail’s Spirit Ambassador, Gary McAllister, was very engaged with health and wellbeing activities and has taken part in health checks with Chest, Heart, and Stroke with the main station, Coleraine, as well as MacMillan Cancer checks.

Gary has also been actively involved with fundraising for local Coleraine FC Supporters Club to raise funds for charity initiatives and campaigns occurring at the main station, Coleraine. A Christmas raffle has also been organised to help raise funds for Translink’s Charity partner, Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Chris Allen, Translink’s ESG Manager said: “The Translink SPIRIT Awards embrace Translink’s corporate responsibility themes Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together and recognises staff who go the extra mile to make our facilities better connected to planet and people. Well done Ballymoney!"