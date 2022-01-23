Ballymoney traffic disruption as police revisit scene of fatal collision

The road will be closed from 3.30pm between Trinity Drive and Café Lane while the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit with local officers and a forensic team carry out scene inquiries following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred there on Monday, December 6.

The tests are expected to continue until late evening.

Police have renewed their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage, to get in contact with them by caling 101, quoting reference 1329 of 06/12/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/