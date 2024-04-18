Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The internal fit out of the flagship infrastructure project is well underway, alongside work to the bus stands, rail platforms, track and signalling infrastructure.

Over the coming months, activity will intensify with the commencement of major public realm work around the station with road enhancements to maintain pedestrian safety, enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a programme of roadworks to facilitate necessary utilities for the modern world class facility. These works will disrupt the road network around the new station.

Exterior of Belfast Grand Central Station. Photo: Translink

Translink has been working collaboratively with a range of organisations to plan and prepare for these works and are introducing a range of measures to encourage more use of active and public transport to minimise the overall impact.

John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects at Translink said: “As engineering works ramp up on this complex project, it is important that passengers and the wider public are aware of the implications of these works and provided with timely advice and guidance to help them plan their future journeys.

“To date, through careful planning, the work has largely progressed with minimal impact on passengers or the wider public. To ensure we keep the city moving, we are introducing a range of special measures and mitigations to encourage active and public transport. These will include enhancing public transport capacity with additional Metro and Goldliner services on key routes and enhanced park and ride services. We are also introducing pedestrian and bus passenger priority measures working closely with colleagues in the Department for Infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast Grand Central Station, set to be Ireland’s largest integrated transport hub, offers an exciting opportunity to reimagine the city where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle. Over the coming months we hope people consider choosing cleaner, greener travel choices.

“While we will be monitoring the impact of the works, road users should expect some delays and are encouraged to switch to an alternative mode of travel or chose a different route.

“Belfast Grand Central Station is a hugely important project and we have welcomed endorsement from a range of business, community, and environmental groups. Catering for some 20 million passenger journeys a year, the new station will improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland, cross border and beyond.”

Welcoming the progress on the transport hub was East Antrim Alliance MLA, Stewart Dickson. “The completion of this station will further help push Northern Ireland towards the Assembly’s goal of Net Zero by 2050,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However the new station will not be without some disruption to the public, albeit slight. From early May, Great Victoria Street Station will close permanently, with bus substitutions for passengers on the Belfast-Lisburn Line between July and August. There will also be some lane closures across streets near the new station.

“Some bus services will move from the Europa Bus Station to Laganside Bus Station, and there will be additional park and ride services available.”