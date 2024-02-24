Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI said east Belfast and the city centre are both likely to be affected and are urging anyone intending to travel to either area to plan ahead and make travel arrangements accordingly.

The first parade is hosted by Ulster Defenders of the Realm LOL 710 and is the 36th anniversary parade in honour of UDR soldiers Pte James Cummings and Pte Fred Starrett who were killed when a 200lb IRA bomb exploded near the security gates in Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988.

The parade is due to leave Pottinger Street at 10.20am and will travel via the Beersbridge Road, Templemore Avenue, Epworth Street, Lord Street, Thorndyke Street, Templemore Avenue, Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Royal Avenue.

The return parade from Royal Avenue will leave at midday, travelling via Castle Place, High Street, Victoria Street into Waring Street, Albert Square, Donegall Quay, QE2 Bridge, Middlepath Street, Newtownards Road, Templemore Avenue and Albertbridge Road for dispersal at 12.40pm.

The second parade, organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, will assemble at 1pm at Writers Square and will parade via Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North to Belfast City Hall where it will disperse at 3pm.

The group says the focus of this march is to highlight Israel’s attacks on school students, teachers and places of education.