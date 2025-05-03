Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been warned to expect traffic disruption in Belfast today as football fans make their way to the Irish Cup final.

Around 12,500 people are expected to go to Windsor Park for the big game between Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm.

Police are warning of traffic delays before and after the game.

Police are warning of traffic disruption around Windsor Park in Belfast. Picture: pixabay

Belfast Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “Supporters should be considerate while transiting through residential streets and commercial areas convenient to the stadium and those driving to the match should park with consideration for local residents and businesses.”

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

Delays are also likely in the Broadway, Broadway Roundabout and Glenmachen Street areas.

Supporters are advised to plan their journey in advance and also be aware that two planned parades are to take place in the city centre, between 11.30am and 2pm.

Chief Supt Lindsay added: “The public will notice an increased police presence in the city.

"The areas around the stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.

"All fans should behave in a manner befitting the reputations of their teams and refrain from intentionally impeding or obstructing anyone from going about their lawful business. We want everyone to stay safe and enjoy this occasion."