Belfast: Update after M3 motorway closed due to 'serious' traffic collision
The M3 motorway, which had been closed in both directions between the offslips at Westlink and Titanic due to a serious collision, has now reopened.
The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed the M3 bridge eastbound heading towards east Belfast / A2 Sydenham by-pass has now been reopened following the crash.
It is understood that M2 citybound traffic delays have eased quickly following the reopening of the bridge.
