The M3 motorway, which had been closed in both directions between the offslips at Westlink and Titanic due to a serious collision, has now reopened.

Delays had been caused on the M2 and Westlink into Belfast earlier on Monday morning.

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed the M3 bridge eastbound heading towards east Belfast / A2 Sydenham by-pass has now been reopened following the crash.

It is understood that M2 citybound traffic delays have eased quickly following the reopening of the bridge.