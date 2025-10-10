The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it is working at pace to carry out repairs following the closure of a stretch of the Maydown Road, Benburb.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the partial collapse of a retaining wall during Storm Amy, a short section of the road has been closed in the interest of public safety.

In an update today (Friday, October 10), DfI said the closure to traffic in both directions is between the B128 Clonfeacle Rd and the C186 Carrickaness Road. A diversion is in operation via the C185 Artasooly Road, B128 Blackwatertown Road and the B106 Clonfeacle Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General view of the Maydown Road. Image: Google

It added: “The Department is working at pace to assess the damage and carry out repairs. We fully appreciate the impact of the closure and apologise to the local community, including businesses in the area, and all road users for the inconvenience caused.

"Local diversions are in place, and we urge the travelling public to follow the signage, drive with due care and attention and allow extra time for their journeys.