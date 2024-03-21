Car parking changes at Mid Ulster Council’s 22 parks coming into force from next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 2015 enforcement had been provided through an agreement with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) who employ the ‘red coat’ traffic attendants.

From April 1, the main change for car park users is that parking attendants will wear a blue uniform, but their responsibilities and legal authority will remain the same and any Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued will be valid.

The new contract will also see the introduction of a new cashless parking system in operation at the Council’s six pay and display car parks in Dungannon and Magherafelt.

Mid Ulster District Council has agreed a new enforcement contract with Marston Holdings Ltd. Credit: Submitted

The ‘Just Park’ app will be replaced by the ‘RingGo’ app, enabling car park users to continue to pay via their mobile devices, at car park pay stations or via a telephone call, whichever option suits best.

Car park users can download the new ‘RingGo’ app onto their mobile devices for use from 1 April.

Season tickets, which are already available at most pay and display car parks, will continue to be available for those who wish to purchase in advance.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid until their expiry date.