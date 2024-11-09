Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works., will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. Starting at 9am on November 11, work is due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Prospect Downs South: A lane closure, required for new gas connection, will operate from 130m from the junction with Prospect Avenue to 150m from the junction Prospect Avenue between 8am and 6pm on November 12. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect Avenue: A lane closure, required for new gas connection, is to operate from 70m from the junction with Prospect Downs South to 90m from the junction with Prospect Downs South between 8am and 6pm on November 11. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Carrickfergus over the coming days. (Pic: Adobe).

Ballyvallagh Road: A lane closure, required to facilitate the replacement of a pole, will operate from the junction of Carneal Road to 75m west of the junction of Carneal Road between 8am and 6pm on November 15. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Station Road, Carrickfergus: A lane closure, required to facilitate the replacement of a pole, will operate from 50m north of number 131 to 50m south of number 131 between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 12. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Dairyland Road, Carrickfergus: Motorists are reminded of a continued road closure from the junction of the New Line to the junction of Ballylagan Road. The road closure, which commenced on September 9, is required for NI Water rehab; the installation of a new 180mm pipe.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alternative route is via New Line, Carrickfergus Road and Ballylagan Road. A diversion is operating and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 5pm on November 29.