Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works, will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. The works, which started on November 11, are due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Dairyland Road: Motorists are reminded of a continued road closure from the junction of the New Line to the Ballylagan Road junction. The road closure, which commenced on September 9, is required for NI Water rehab; the installation of a new 180mm pipe.﻿

An alternative route is via New Line, Carrickfergus Road and Ballylagan Road. A diversion is operating and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected. The work’s due to be completed by 5pm on November 29.

New Line: A lane closure, which is required for NI Water works, is operating daily between 9.30am on November 20 to 4.30pm on November 27 from 200m north of Councillors Road to 600m north of Councillors Road. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Cairn Road: A lane closure, which commenced on November 17, is operating from the junction of the New Line to the junction of Loughmourne Road. The lane closure, which is operating continuously, is required for NI Water works.﻿ Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work is due to be completed by 4pm on December 13.

Woodburn Road: A lane closure’s to operate daily from 9.30am on November 25 until 4.30pm on November 27 from Burleigh Drive to Albany Drive. The closure is required to facilitate works on a mobile mast.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A second closure on the same stretch of road will operate between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 28. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Hawthorn Avenue: A lane closure’s to operate between 9.30pm and 4.30pm on November 25 to facilitate BT Openreach works. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.