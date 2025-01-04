Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a number of programmes of works taking place on carriageways in the region this week.

Larne Road: A lane closure is to operate from Old Turn to Donaldson’s Brae between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 9. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Marine Highway: A lane closure is to operate from the Governor’s Place junction to 50m east of the Governor’s Place junction between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 7. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Carrickfergus over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Belfast Road: A lane closure is to operate daily from Old Shore Road to Island Park. Commencing at 9.30am on January 7, the closure is required to facilitate BT Openreach works.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on January 10.