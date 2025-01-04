Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Larne Road: A lane closure is to operate from Old Turn to Donaldson’s Brae between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 9. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Marine Highway: A lane closure is to operate from the Governor’s Place junction to 50m east of the Governor’s Place junction between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 7. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Belfast Road: A lane closure is to operate daily from Old Shore Road to Island Park. Commencing at 9.30am on January 7, the closure is required to facilitate BT Openreach works. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on January 10.