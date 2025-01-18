Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
U3105 North Street, Carrickfergus: A road closure, which is required to facilitate Northern Ireland Water works, is operating from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street. The road closure, which commenced on January 6, is operating continuously until 4pm on January 31.
A diversion is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Albert Road, Marine Highway and Castle Street.
A0002 Larne Road, Carrickfergus: A lane closure is to operate continuously from Fort Road to 200m east of Fort Road between 9.30am on January 20 to 4.30pm on January 24. The lane closure is required to facilitate minor sewer improvements. Traffic control is to operate and delays of between five minutes and 15 minutes are expected.