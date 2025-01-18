Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a number of programmes of works taking place on carriageways in the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U3105 North Street, Carrickfergus: A road closure, which is required to facilitate Northern Ireland Water works,﻿ is operating from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street. The road closure, which commenced on January 6, is operating continuously until 4pm on January 31.

A diversion is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Albert Road, Marine Highway and Castle Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Carrick over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

A0002 Larne Road, Carrickfergus: A lane closure is to operate continuously from Fort Road to 200m east of Fort Road between 9.30am on January 20 to 4.30pm on January 24. The lane closure is required to facilitate minor sewer improvements.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of between five minutes and 15 minutes are expected.