Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
North Street: A road closure, which is required to facilitate Northern Ireland Water works, is operating from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street. The road closure, which commenced on January 6, is operating continuously until 4pm on January 31.
A diversion is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Albert Road, Marine Highway and Castle Street.
Larne Road: A lane closure is to operate from 20m from the junction with Larne Road to 50m from the junction with Larne Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 27.
The lane closure is required to facilitate a new gas connection. Traffic control is to operate during the Phoenix Energy works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.