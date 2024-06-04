Carrycastle Road near Eglish closed following serious two vehicle collision
The Carrycastle Road, near Eglish in County Tyrone, has been closed in both directions following a serious two vehicle collision, police have said.
Diversions are in place at Dyan Road and Clougherney Road.
There are no further details at this time.
