Carrycastle Road near Eglish closed following serious two vehicle collision

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:18 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 14:27 BST
The Carrycastle Road, near Eglish in County Tyrone, has been closed in both directions following a serious two vehicle collision, police have said.

Diversions are in place at Dyan Road and Clougherney Road.

There are no further details at this time.

