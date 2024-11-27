Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

B0147, Ballinlea Road, Armoy: Road closure from Carrowreagh Road to 1.4km South of junction with Carrowreagh Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, December 2, for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Carrowreagh Road, Railway Terrace, Main Street, Drones Road, Gracehill Road, Fivey Road, Main Street, Ballinlea Road.

U3543, Castle Erin Road, Portrush: Road closure from Kerr Street to slip pathway to beach.

Road closure required from now until Friday, December 13 at 6pm, for new storm sewer for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Kerr Street.

B0094, Drumadoon Road, Cloughmills: Lane closure from 300m west of Main Street to 500m west of Main Street.

Lane closure required on Wednesday, December 4, from 9.30am until 4.30pm for duct installation.﻿

B0017, Bushmills Road, Coleraine: Land closure from outside No.89 to outside No.89.

Lane closure required by firmus energy for installing gas connection to customer outside No.89 on Sunday, December 1 from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

A3002, Coleraine Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from outside No.22a to outside No.22a.

Lane closure required by firmus energy for installing gas connection outside No.22a on Sunday, December 1 from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

A29, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Lodge Road Roundabout to Ballycastle Road roundabout.

Lane closure required until December 5 for emergency repair of drainage systems.﻿ Working hours on the Friday are from 9.30am to 3pm.

U4120, Bridge Road, Dunloy: Lane closure from New Road to Presbytery Lane.

Lane closure required overnight from 11pm on Thursday, December 5, until 6am on Friday, December 6, for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

U3517, The Diamond, Coleraine: Lane closure from Society Street to Bridge Street.

Lane closure required from now until December 6 for flag repair works in the Diamond.﻿

U4133, Enagh Road, Ballymoney: Lane closure from house number 18 to house number 26.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, December 3 until 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 4 for moleploughing works to be carried out.﻿

U2510, Scriggan Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Killane Road to Rathmore Road.

Lane closure required on Thursday, December 5 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for tree works for DFI on Scriggan Road.﻿

A26, Frosses Road, Cloughmills: Lane closure from A26 Drones Road Roundabout to B93 Killagan Slip Road.

Lane closure required until Saturday, November 30 for erection and relocation of signage on A26 Dual Carriageway.﻿

U5041, Lagavara Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from junction with Craigalappan Road to junction with Ballinlea Road.

Lane Closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, December 4 until 4.30pm on Thursday, December 5 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Craigalappan Road, Whitepark Road, Ballinlea Road.

U5121, Carrowcroey Road, Bushmills: Road closure from junction with Carnlelis Road to junction with Ballinlea Road.

Road closure required on Monday, December 2, from 9.30am until 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative Route via Ballinlea Road, Straid Road, Carnlelis Road.

U3326, Ballystrone Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from house number 18 to house number 15.

Lane Closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, December 2, for poling and cabling works to be carried out.﻿

U3301, Dundooan Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from junction of Kiltinny Road to house number 10.

Lane closure required on Monday, December 2, from 9.30am until 4.30pm for poling and cabling works to be carried out.﻿