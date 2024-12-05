Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U3543, Castle Erin Road, Portrush: Road closure from Kerr Street to slip pathway to beach.

Road closure required from now until Friday, December 13 at 6pm, for new storm sewer for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Kerr Street.

A0029, Atlantic Road, Portrush: Lane closure from Loguestown Road to Islandtasserty Road.

Lane closure required on December 10 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

U3536, Convention Avenue, Portstewart: Lane closure from 75m North of junction with Lever Road to Junction with Mullaghacall Road.

Lane Closure on Tuesday, December 10 from 9.30am until 4.30pm required to replace pole.﻿

B0064, Edenbane Road, Kilrea: Lane closure from100m past junction of Grove Road to 100m past junction of Grove Road.

Lane Closure required on December 11 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for fibrus new connection for customer.﻿

U3411, Drumbane Road, Garvagh: Road closure from 250m South of junction with Curraghmore Road to 500m South of junction with Knockoneill Road.

Road closure required on December 9 from 8am until 6pm to replace pole.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Main Street, Garvagh Road, Carhill Road, Churchtown Road, Tirkeeran Road, Glen Road, Dunbane Road.

Work being carried out by BT Openreach.

C0087, Pharis Road, Ballymoney: Lane closure from 150m East of junction with Drones Road and Pharis Road to junction with Drones Road and Pharis Road.

Lane closure required on December 12 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to replace pole.﻿

A0044, Drones Road, Ballymoney: Lane closure from a point 500m south of Kilraughts Road junction to a point 600m south of Kilraughts Road junction.

Lane Closure required on December 10 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for Fibrus installation.﻿

B0015, Glenshesk Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from 150M southeast of Cushendall Road to 80m northwest of Dunamallagh Road.

Lane closure required from December 9 – 13 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

U5500, Fairhill Street, Ballycastle: Road closure from Mill Street to Castle Street.

Road closure required until December 15 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Mill Street, Kilns Road, Coleraine Road, Castle Street.

Work being carried out by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A5002, Cushendall Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from 75m West of junction with Carey Mill to 300m West of junction with Carey Mill.

Lane closure required on December 12 from 8am until 6pm to replace pole.﻿

B0192, Drumrane Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Sesnagh Road to Highlands Road.

Lane closure required on December 12 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for BT Openreach fibre installation.

B0068, Ballyquin Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Ballyeagry Road t5o Ballyavelin Road.

Lane closure required on December 12 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for fibre installation to customers house, 153a Ballyquin Road, Limavady.﻿

U2232, Highlands Road, Limavady: Lane closure from opposite number 1-4 Ashview Court to across road to grass verge.

Lane closure required from December 10-17 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

B0146, Causeway Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from 75m either side of Dunseverick Road to 75m either side of Dunseverick Road.

Lane closure required from December 12 at 9.30am until December 13 at 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

A5002, Whitepark Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from 100m West of junction with Causeway Road to 300m West of junction with Causeway Road.

Lane closure required from December 12 at 9.30am until December 13 at 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

