Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0054, Glenkeen Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from 100m southwest of junction with B66 Bann Road to 400m southwest of junction with B66 Bann Road.

Lane closure required on Monday, February 3 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U3517, Martins Brae, Coleraine: Road closure from Union Street to Circular Road.

Roadworks around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Road closure required from Monday, February 3 at 8am until Friday, February 7 at 4pm for 3x full-service water connection.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: Diversion 1: A0026 Union Street, A0026 Railway Road, U3517 Circular Road.

Diversion 2: U3517 Circular Road, A3002 Millburn Road, A0026 Union Street.

A0029, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road closure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.﻿

Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

A3002, Burnside Roundabout, Portstewart: Lane closure from Coleraine Road to Mill Road.

Lane closure required on Wednesday, February 5 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to install and maintain roundabouts decoration and infrastructure.﻿

U2261, Kilhoyle Road, Garvagh: Road closure from 150m West of junction with Gortnarney Road to 450m West of junction with Gortnarney Road.

Road closure required on Thursday, February 6 from 9am-5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: U2261 Kilhoyle Road.

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, Bushmills: Road closure from Dunluce Road to Tramway Drive.

Road closure required from now until February 28 for presence of gas main close to route of new storm pipework.﻿ The road closure will be open at the weekends and a lane closure will be in place.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0145 Ballaghmore Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

U2209, Old Foreglen Road, Dungiven: Road closure from B192 Foreglen Road to B192 Foreglen Road - Junction with Columbia Park.

Road closure required from now until February 7 for road crossing-footway works and kerbing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0006 Foreglen Road.

U2265, Gortnarney Road, Limavady: Road closure150m Northwest of junction with Kilhoyle Road to 400m Northwest of junction with Kilhoyle Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, February 6,for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2265 Gortnarney Road.

A5002, Mill Street, Cushendall: Lane closure from A2 Bridge Street to Gault’s Road.

Lane closure required until February 15 for carriageway surfacing works on IAN5 Contract.﻿

