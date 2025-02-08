Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U3543, Causeway Street, Portrush: Road closure from No.2 Causeway Street to 10 Causeway Street.

Road closure required from 8am on Tuesday, February 11 until 6pm on Thursday, February 13 for demolition of dangerous building 4-8 Main Street, Portrush.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3543 Mark Street, U3543 Eglinton Street, A3002 Crocnamack Road, A0029 Coleraine Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

U3549, Girona Avenue, Portrush: One way closure Ballywillan Road to Girona Park.

One way closure required from now until February 28 for footway construction and pedestrian guardrail works.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3549 Girona Park, U3549 Parker Avenue, C0093 Ballywillan Road.

A3002, Dunluce Street, Portrush: Lane closure from junction with Ballybogey Road to 250m northeast of junction with Ballybogey Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 3pm on February 14 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U3303, Union Street, Coleraine: Lane closure outside house number 21.

Lane Closure required on Sunday, February 9 from 9.30am-4.30pm for installing new gas connection to customer outside house number 21.﻿

A0029, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road closure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.﻿

Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

C0102, Bregagh Road, Ballymoney: Road closure from Gracehill Road Junction to Ballykenver Road Junction.

Road closure required on Monday, February 10 from 9am until 5pm for NIE plant to be landed.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Gracehill Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0147 Main Street, B0147 Ballinlea Road, U4067 Ballykenver Road, C0102 Bregagh Road.

A0044, Drones Road, Ballymoney: Lane closure from 40 metres north of Pharis Road to 100 metres north of Pharis Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday, February 11 to renew BT pole.﻿

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, Bushmills: Road closure from Dunluce Road to Tramway Drive.

Road closure required from now until February 28 for presence of gas main close to route of new storm pipework.﻿ The road closure will be open at the weekends and a lane closure will be in place.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0145 Ballaghmore Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

A5002, Mill Street, Cushendall: Lane closure from A2 Bridge Street to Gault’s Road.

Lane closure required until February 15 for carriageway surfacing works on IAN5 Contract.﻿

A5002, Straid Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from Church Road to 1Km west of Whitepark Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, February 10 at 9.30am until Saturday, February 15 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

A2002, Windyhill Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Killane Roundabout to Windyhill Roundabout.

Lane closure required from Monday, February 10 at 9.30am until Friday, February 14 at 4.30pm for re-inspection of NI Water asset. Conditional asset required for watermain attached to underside of the Windyhill Road bridge.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Oughtymoyle Avenue to Limestone Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday, February 11 for fibre installation to customers house, No.374 Seacoast Road.﻿

U2265, Gortnarney Road, Limavady: Road closure from 150m Northwest of junction with Kilhoyle Road to 450m Northwest of junction with Kilhoyle Road.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on Wednesday, February 12 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U2261, Kilhoyle Road, Garvagh: Road closure from 150m west of junction with Gortnarney Road to 450m west of junction with Gortnarney Road.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on Wednesday, February 12 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2261 Kilhoyle Road.

A0029, Carhill Road, Garvagh: Lane closure outside number 31 to 150m south of outside number 31.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, February 10 to replace damaged pole.﻿

U2209, Altagarron Road, Feeny: Lane closure from Ballyhanedin Road junction to Foreglen Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on February 14 for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0517 Ballyhanedin Road, A0006 Foreglen Road, U2209 Foreglen Road, U2209 Altagarron Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, Ballykelly: Lane closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane closure required from January 6 until March 3 for completion of DFI Northern Active Travel paths Project.﻿