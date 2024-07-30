Clogher Show will lead to some disruption in the Augher area of Co Tyrone, say police

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST
Motorists are advised that there will be some traffic disruption in the Augher area due to the Clogher Show, which is due to take place this Wednesday (July 31).

Delays are expected from 8am, as participants and supporters arrive to attend and set up for the event.

There will be signage in place to assist with parking, and we would ask members of the public to comply with these, in order to avoid delays to their journeys.

Road users may also seek to find an alternative route.

The PSNI say delays can be expected tomorrow morning as those attending the Clogher Show arrive. Credit: PSNIThe PSNI say delays can be expected tomorrow morning as those attending the Clogher Show arrive. Credit: PSNI
Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic where required.

The event is due to disperse at 6pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said they would like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable day.