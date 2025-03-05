Coalisland community shocked following local teenager's death in road crash

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:41 BST

The teenager who died following a single vehicle road crash at Dungannon last night, has been namely locally as Callum Quinn.

The collision involving a black Peugeot 207 happened on the Coalisland Road around 10.50m on Tuesday.

A death notice reads: "Callum, suddenly as a result of a car accident, aged 18 years old.

"Callum, RIP, beloved son of Aileen and Jim, much loved brother of Ella and Jamie, dear grandson of Ethna and the late Michael Mc Cormick, RIP, and Jim and Irene Quinn.

Crash victim named locally as Callum Quinn | Stock imageCrash victim named locally as Callum Quinn | Stock image
"Deeply regretted by Callum’s entire family circle and friends.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced later."

Sinn Féin councillor Nuala McLernon extended her condolences to the teenager's family and friends.

Cllr McLernon said: “News of this tragedy has shocked the community of Coalisland.

“It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends at this devastating time.

"I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage to come forward and I want to echo this appeal."

Related topics:Coalisland

