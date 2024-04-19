Concern as motorists report several ‘near misses’ at new Prince William Road/Ballymacash Road junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince William Road has undergone major improvements, including widening and new traffic lights, with the latest work being carried out at the junction of the Ballymacash Road.

The works have been designed to improve traffic flow on the busy road, however, motorists have recently reported several ‘near misses’ at the Ballymacash Road junction as some motorists seem to be unaware of the new traffic light system.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has raised concerns with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and is urging motorists travelling on the Prince William Road to take extra care and pay attention to the traffic light signals, particularly at the junction of the Ballymascash Road.

How the busy Prince William Road/Ballymacash Road junction looked before the recent roadworks. Pic credit: Google

Ms Eastwood commented: “My office has had quite a few contacts from constituents about the new road layout at Prince William/Ballymacash Roads.

"Whilst the roadworks were very much needed, it is clear that some teething problems have occurred, particularly with regards to traffic light sequencing.

"We have raised this issue with DFI Roads who have liaised with the contractor.

"It is also vital that people exercise caution and drive with care on the new layout and I have also requested that signage be displayed."

A spokesperson for the DfI said adjustments would be made to the signalling at the junction to alleviate concerns.

"As a requirement of planning permission for a residential development in the area, the developer has upgraded the Prince William Road/ Ballymacash Road junction,” the spokesperson explained.

“This major road improvement scheme included the widening of the Prince William Road, extension of the existing underpass at the location and provision of a new traffic signal junction at Ballymacash Road including the provision of PUFFIN controlled pedestrian crossings within the junction layout.

