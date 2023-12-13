Register
Contractors working to repair damaged traffic lights in Ballyclare after collision

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is hopeful that the traffic lights damaged following the road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare will be “fully operational” again tomorrow evening (Thursday).
By Russell Keers
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Police officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision, which caused damage to a pedestrian crossing and guard rails, shortly after 12.35am on December 12.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a DfI spokesperson said: “On Monday night (December 11) damage was caused to a pedestrian crossing light and guard rails in Ballyclare during a collision.

Contractors are working to fix the damage caused following a collision in The Square area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).Contractors are working to fix the damage caused following a collision in The Square area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).
Contractors are working to fix the damage caused following a collision in The Square area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).
"The incident was reported to the Department at 1.30am on Tuesday, December 12 and passed to our external contractors who were on site at 6.45am to clear the debris and make preparations to repair the crossing light.

"It is hoped that the crossing light will be fully operational again by 6pm on December 14. There are no plans to install temporary pedestrian crossing lights at present as there are two uncontrolled pedestrian crossing islands in close proximity.”

