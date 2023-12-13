The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is hopeful that the traffic lights damaged following the road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare will be “fully operational” again tomorrow evening (Thursday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision, which caused damage to a pedestrian crossing and guard rails, shortly after 12.35am on December 12.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a DfI spokesperson said: “On Monday night (December 11) damage was caused to a pedestrian crossing light and guard rails in Ballyclare during a collision.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors are working to fix the damage caused following a collision in The Square area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The incident was reported to the Department at 1.30am on Tuesday, December 12 and passed to our external contractors who were on site at 6.45am to clear the debris and make preparations to repair the crossing light.