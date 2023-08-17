Cookstown’s out of order car chargers to be prioritised in £10m upgrade

ESB ecars has confirmed that three out of five of their electrical chargers are out of order in Cookstown.

A spokesperson for the firm said this was to facilitate a £10m replacement programme - part funded by the Levelling Up Fund - that the company is currently carrying out.

He said there were two fully operational charge points working on the weekend of July 15 in Cookstown – they were at the locations of the Glenavon House, 52 Drum Road and Cookstown Leisure Centre.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson has called for a review into the number and positioning of electrical vehicle chargers in Cookstown and Mid Ulster area.

One of the vehicle chargers in Cookstown town centre. Credit: Google Maps

He made the call after an English visitor to the town was recently left with a flat battery after being unable to find a working charger.

ESB ecars spokesperson continued: "We have commenced this replacement programme on a phased basis in Northern Ireland, and the three Cookstown charging locations - Union Place, Burnavon Theatre & South West College – are being prioritised as part of these upgrades.

"We have been liaising directly with Cllr Wilson and fully appreciate the imperative of a reliable public charging infrastructure for local and visiting EV drivers alike.

"The legacy infrastructure in Northern Ireland will be replaced with the fastest, most reliable and advanced technology available. These new chargers that EV drivers will see being rolled out have proven to be highly reliable with a 99% uptime. "