Detectives renew appeal for witnesses to collision in which Dungannon man Edmund Hughes was fatally injured

Detectives have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a collision at Dungannon in which local man Edmund Hughes was fatally injured.

The collision happened in the John Street area of the town on December 20.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received a report, shortly after 6.30pm, that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian later died from their injuries in hospital.

Detectives believe the driver of the vehicle pictured may be able to help their investigation. Credit: PSNI

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we believe that the driver of the vehicle (pictured) may be able to help our investigation.

“This dark coloured Audi was being driven in the Ballygawley Road - leading to John Street - area at the time of the collision, and we believe the driver could be a key witness. I want to emphasise that there is no suspicion of any wrongdoing on the part of the driver, and that we only need to speak to them as we think they can help.

“If you think this may be your vehicle, or you can provide any other information which could assist, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1324 of 20/12/24.”

Information can also be provided online at psni.police.uk/report, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org