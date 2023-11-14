Register
DfI engaging with landowners to find solution to get Shore Road reopened

The Department for Infrastructure has apologised for any inconvenience being caused following the closure of a section of the Shore Road in Newtownabbey.
By Russell Keers
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
The road has been closed since yesterday (Monday) in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing.

Providing an update to this newspaper today (Tuesday), a Departmental spokesperson said: “The Shore Road in Newtownabbey has been closed between Mill Road and Longwood Road following damage to a retaining wall.

The Shore Road has now been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. (Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker).The Shore Road has now been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. (Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker).
"The Department made the decision to close the road to protect public safety and is engaging closely with the landowners to identify a solution which will allow the road to be reopened as soon as practicable.

"A diversion will now operate country-bound via Mill Road, Church Road – Longwood Roundabout –- Longwood Road - Shore Road.

"A citybound diversion will operate via Shore Road - Longwood Road – Longwood Roundabout –- Longwood Road - Shore Road.“Road users are advised to respect the road closure and follow all temporary traffic management arrangements. Local access will be accommodated for businesses and residents on this section of the Shore Road.“Further updates will be provided at www.Trafficwatchni.com

"The Department apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The road closure has also impacted on bus services in the region.

Posting on social media, a Translink spokesperson said: “Metro 2 services remain on diversion today (November 14). They are normal until they hit the Whitewell Road. They divert across Arthur Bridge, Longwood Road back onto Shore Road. Inward, they will go Longwood Road, Mill Road then as normal - missing only the M2 slip, Bawnmore and Whitehouse stops.”

Related topics:Newtownabbey