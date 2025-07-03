Diversions in place to allow roadworks on stretch of Magherafelt Bypass next week

There are a number of planned roadworks in the Mid Ulster area over the coming week that motorists should keep an eye out for.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A31 Magheraelt Bypass, Magherafelt - road closure from A31 northbound - Moneymore Road roundabout to Ballyronan Road roundabout.

Road closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - temporary hardening of splitter island on A31 Northbound approach to Ballyronan roundabout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate continuous other from Monday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 9.

Magherafelt Bypass | Google

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: B0040 Moneymore Road, A0031 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street, A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Market Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road, B0160 Meeting Street.

A5 Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley - lane closure from roundabout to Tullywinny Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach - pole replacement for Openreach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 8.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Meanwhile in Magherafelt, the Evolve key gas infrastructure upgade is continuing.

In early July, a short-term one-way closure will be introduced on Union Road for inbound traffic, with a signed diversion in place via Garden Street, Rainey Street and Broad Street.

Later in the month, Queen Street will undergo an off-peak one-way closure from Monday July 28 for approximately one week, rerouting traffic via the Magherafelt bypass. Additionally, from Wednesday July 30, Rainey Street will be subject to a lane closure with temporary traffic lights in place for around three weeks.

Evolve say the timing of the work is aligned to school holidays in an effort to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and commuters.