Diversions: road closed in Tyrone village of Moy following single vehicle collision

Killyman Street in the village of Moy, County Tyrone, is currently closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Police say that traffic versions are in place at the junction with The Square and the junction with Trewmount Road in the village.

The PSNI are advising motorist to avoid the area and to seek alternative an route to complee there journey.

There may be delays while the incident is being dealt with by the police.