Diversions: road closed in Tyrone village of Moy following single vehicle collision
Killyman Street in the village of Moy, County Tyrone, is currently closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say that traffic versions are in place at the junction with The Square and the junction with Trewmount Road in the village.
The PSNI are advising motorist to avoid the area and to seek alternative an route to complee there journey.
There may be delays while the incident is being dealt with by the police.
There are no further details at present.