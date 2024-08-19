Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are advised that there will be temporary lane and road closures operating in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley during a programme of works this week.

The closures are to facilitate necessary maintenance works and final adjustments to the newly designed junction, aimed at improving traffic movement in Glengormley.

The Antrim Road will be closed city bound between Hightown Road and Tim Hortons between 10pm on August 19 and 5am on August 20 and from 10pm on August 20 to 5am on August 21.

Antrim Road. (Pic: Google).

From 9.30am on August 21 until 5.30pm on August 23, lane one of the Antrim Road will be closed city bound from EuroSpar garage (290 Antrim Road) to the McDonald’s junction.

The Antrim Road will be closed country bound from O’Neill Road to EuroSpar Garage (290 Antrim Road) from 10pm on August 23 to 5am on August 24 and again from 10pm on August 24 to 5am on August 25.

Local access will be available. Diversions will be in place.