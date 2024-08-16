Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA was treated to a masterclass from young people at the Newtownabbey Arts and Cultural Network (NACN) when he paid a visit to the Rathcoole-based facility.

The studios, located in The Diamond area of the estate, were set up in a bid to empower young people through creative and educational initiatives.

The centre has expanded over recent years, offering opportunities in a variety of fields including the performing arts, music workshops and production, fabrication, video game design, costume design, as well as an education and learning initiative providing Level 1-3 qualifications.

Young people involved with NACN performed for the Minister, with game designers explaining with passion how they were developing their projects, while the ‘House Band’ showcased their musical talents in the organisation’s studio.

Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA and North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett hear NACN's plans for the future from the group's CEO, Dee Crooks. (Pic: NI World).

NACN’s Chief Executive, Dee Crooks, detailed the impact of the National Lottery Community Funded project and outlined its plans for the future.

Mr Crooks said: “We’re working to transform systemic inequalities in educational attainment among young people in our community.

"One of our main ambitions is to develop and grow a centre of excellence which specialises in delivering Level 1-3 qualifications and the required personal support for young people from the hardest to reach, marginalised and economically inactive communities.

"We want to tackle educational underachievement through the creative arts and digital technology pathways. We are aiming to create accessible and sustainable opportunities for young people who are wanting to develop within the industry.

"One of our main goals is to improve young people’s opportunities through the development of professional portfolios which will aid access to paid employment. We want to provide a highly skilled pool of young talent that is ambitious in their outlook and ‘work ready’ for jobs within the sector.

“It’s taken us nearly 15 years to develop ‘The Alternative’ to traditional youth provision, and while we have come a long way, there is still more to do.

"We are a small team, often stretched to make the impossible possible, but we never give up. Seeing the Minister visit us gives us hope that our work is being recognised.”

Professor Paul Moore from FutureScreens NI and the University of Ulster and Ed Hannah from Utopian Training Academy were also in attendance for the Ministerial visit.

Prof Moore explained: “Dee has created a 21st-Century environment where young people feel secure and valued.

"NACN’s Coole Studios is now at a point where it needs further support, not just for the facility itself, but for advancing an understanding of the challenges faced by disadvantaged youth.

"With the right backing, Coole Studios can serve as a model for other centres, adapting to their unique circumstances.”

Mr Hannah added: “Not all young people are academic and there needs to be a different strategy to address underachievement in education.”

Minister Lyons was accompanied on the visit by his DUP party colleague, North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett.

Mr Brett stated: “I am very keen to showcase the good side of north Belfast. Dee Crooks and the volunteers here have shown that Rathcoole has much to offer.

"Dee’s dogged determination has helped the NACN to become a success and it’s important we recognise the good work he is doing with the young people who are involved.”

The Department has been asked for comment.