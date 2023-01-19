Work will commence at the end of this month to extend the storm water network in Doagh to serve a new retail development on Station Road.

The NI Water project will involve the installation of 150m of storm water sewer and the construction of associated manholes along a short section of Burn Road and Station Road.

It is due to get underway week commencing January 30 and will take approximately six weeks to complete.

Stephanie McVeigh, NI Water’s project manager for the scheme, said: “This new dedicated storm sewer is essential to reduce flows in the existing combined (foul and storm) network and reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area.”

The junction of Burn Road and Station Road, Doagh. Image by Google

Stephanie went on to explain the traffic management arrangements for the scheme.

She said: “To undertake the works safely, it will be necessary to implement a lane closure with two-way traffic lights while work is ongoing on Station Road and Burn Road. Three-way traffic lights will be required at the junction from the Burn Road to Station Road.

"Station Road and Burn Road will remain open to residents and businesses at all times and our contractor, CivCo, will liaise with any affected properties along the pipeline route with regards to access, deliveries and bin collections.”

Dangerous Areas

Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5.00pm, however, the project manager pointed out it may be necessary on occasions for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

Stephanie added: “Please be aware that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay away from working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from Atkins and CivCo would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and wider public for their patience and co-operation while we undertake this essential work to support development in the Doagh area.

