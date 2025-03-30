Draperstown resurfacing scheme to bring road closures and diversions

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A £90,000 resurfacing scheme is due to begin at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown on Monday, March 31.

As a result, all roads leading into the roundabout will be closed from 7pm to 7am for five days.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed the resurfacing scheme will focus on the roundabout and a short distance into each leg of the roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure on all roads leading into the roundabout, which will be operational between 7pm and 7am from Monday, March 31 to Friday, April 4,” a Department spokesperson said.

The Department for Infrastructure has announced a £90,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown will commence on Monday, March 31. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobeThe Department for Infrastructure has announced a £90,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown will commence on Monday, March 31. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobe
The Department for Infrastructure has announced a £90,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown will commence on Monday, March 31. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobe

During the times of the road closure, a diversionary route for Moneymore and Cookstown bound traffic will be signed as follows:

B162 Disert Road, Lough Fea Road & Lissan Road and along the A29 from Cookstown to Moneymore.

A diversionary route for all Maghera, Tobermore, Magherafelt and Desertmartin bound traffic will be signed as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B162 Doon Road, B40 Moneyneaney Road, C552 Five Mile Straight, B42 Lisnamuck Road, B42 Tobermore to Magherafelt and A29 Tobermore to Desertmartin.

Those wishing to access Draperstown from the above areas will travel along will the same diversions in the opposite direction.

Read More
Lane closures: motorists in Mid Ulster area should expect some delays in week ah...

The Department spokesperson added that work operations and traffic management arrangements had been programmed to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"We would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 4, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

Related topics:Department for Infrastructure

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice