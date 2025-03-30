Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £90,000 resurfacing scheme is due to begin at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown on Monday, March 31.

As a result, all roads leading into the roundabout will be closed from 7pm to 7am for five days.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed the resurfacing scheme will focus on the roundabout and a short distance into each leg of the roundabout.

"To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure on all roads leading into the roundabout, which will be operational between 7pm and 7am from Monday, March 31 to Friday, April 4,” a Department spokesperson said.

The Department for Infrastructure has announced a £90,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme at the Old Cross Roundabout, Draperstown will commence on Monday, March 31. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobe

During the times of the road closure, a diversionary route for Moneymore and Cookstown bound traffic will be signed as follows:

B162 Disert Road, Lough Fea Road & Lissan Road and along the A29 from Cookstown to Moneymore.

A diversionary route for all Maghera, Tobermore, Magherafelt and Desertmartin bound traffic will be signed as follows:

B162 Doon Road, B40 Moneyneaney Road, C552 Five Mile Straight, B42 Lisnamuck Road, B42 Tobermore to Magherafelt and A29 Tobermore to Desertmartin.

Those wishing to access Draperstown from the above areas will travel along will the same diversions in the opposite direction.

The Department spokesperson added that work operations and traffic management arrangements had been programmed to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"We would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 4, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”