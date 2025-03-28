Lane closures: motorists in Mid Ulster area should expect some delays in week ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are a number of lane closures across the Mid Ulster district for motorists to look out for in the week ahead.

A505 Drum Road, Cookstown - lane closure from Upper Kildress Road to Wellbrook Road.

The lane closure is required to facilitate work by Balcas - cutting of trees damaged in the recent storm.

The closure will operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday, March 31 to Tuesday, April 1.

There will be a lane closure at Drum Road, Cookstown, to allow cutting of trees damaged in recent storm | Google

Traffic control in place, delays expected.

A31 Magherafelt Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from 115 Magherafelt Road to 122 Magherafelt Road.

The lane closure required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate from 9.30am to 16.30pm on Monday, March 31.

Traffic control to operate, 5-15 minute delays expected.

A45 Tamnamore Roundabout, Dungannon - lane closure from M1 Enniskillen Bound to Tamnamore Roundabout to A45 Ballynakilly Road to Tamnamore Road.

Lane closure required for civil engineering works for footway reconstruction.

Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4pm until Friday, April 4.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

A4 Annaghilla Road, Dungannon - hard shoulder closure from junction with Tullybryan Road to junction with Feddan Road.

Closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM. A5 upgrade works - site access.

Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm until Monday, March 31.

Traffic control to operate, five minute delays expected.

In Maghera, work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed on April 25:

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.