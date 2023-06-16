Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, at around 5.30pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”
Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dashcam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1698 16/06/23.