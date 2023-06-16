Register
Dungannon road crash: driver of Audi A3 in ‘critical condition’ after collision with lorry

A young driver is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon area on Friday evening (June 16).
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 21:45 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, at around 5.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

The Eglish Road junction with Hollow Lane, Dungannon. Credit: Google.The Eglish Road junction with Hollow Lane, Dungannon. Credit: Google.
Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dashcam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1698 16/06/23.

