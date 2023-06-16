A young driver is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon area on Friday evening (June 16).

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, at around 5.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

The Eglish Road junction with Hollow Lane, Dungannon. Credit: Google.