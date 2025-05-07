Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys during a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A6 Glenshane Road, Dungiven.

Commencing on Monday, May 12, the work will extend along the Glenshane Road from the Dungiven By-Pass Roundabout to Birren Road junction.

Announcing the project, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Dungiven area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

General view of the Glenshane Road, Dungiven. Image: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a road closure for A6 traffic travelling between Maghera and Dungiven.

This will be operational overnight from 8pm until 6am from Monday, May 12, until Friday, May 16, from the Dungiven By-Pass Roundabout to Coolnasillagh Road.

An alternative diversionary route will be signed with traffic being diverted via:

A6 Chapel Road, Dungiven, A6 Main Street, B64 Garvagh Road, B64 Legavallon Road, B64 Temple Road, B64 Churchtown Road, A29 Carhill Road, A29 Garvagh Road, A29 Main Street, A29 Moneysharvan Road, C549 Crew Road, C549 Station Road, A42 Church Street, U5054 Mullagh Road, A6 Glenshane Road and vice versa.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 16 May 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

