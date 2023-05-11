Register
East Belfast: Man in critical condition after electric scooter and car collision

Police are appealing for information after a collision between a car and a man travelling on an electric scooter in east Belfast yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Published 11th May 2023, 08:48 BST
The incident took place on the Knock Road shortly before 2.30pm.

In a statement last night (10.30pm), Sergeant Braiden, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

