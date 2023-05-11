Police are appealing for information after a collision between a car and a man travelling on an electric scooter in east Belfast yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

The incident took place on the Knock Road shortly before 2.30pm.

In a statement last night (10.30pm), Sergeant Braiden, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

